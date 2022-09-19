A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wielding a knife chased McDonald’s employees in Largo, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Edward Carpenter, 30, entered the McDonald’s on Roosevelt Boulevard on Sunday with a knife in hand.

The report said Carpenter chased several employees through the kitchen and around the exterior of the building while holding a knife that was about six inches long.

Carpenter told police he believed that his stolen cellphone was located in the office of the McDonald’s.

The report said that Carpenter denied having a knife, but surveillance video shows him holding a large chef’s knife.

Police said the knife was found in the bushes near the drive-thru after Carpenter was arrested.

Carpenter was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.