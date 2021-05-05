Man who caused multi-vehicle crash that injured FHP trooper charged with DUI

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Highway Patrol car was one of four vehicles caught in a wild crash on Interstate-275 in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Investigators say, Emanuel Ramsey, 29, was driving northbound on I-275 near the 54th Avenue North entrance ramp when he lost control and started the chain reaction that caused two other vehicles to flip.

Ramsey’s car traveled from the left lane where it hit the back of a car driving in the center lane and caused it to spin out and overturn several times, according to troopers.

Unable to stop his car Ramsey continued into the right lane where it hit the left side of a pickup truck that also overturned onto the outside shoulder. While the pickup truck rolled away from the roadway FHP says it hit a light pole and the trooper working in the area.

The crash thankfully only caused minor injuries for all involved.

Ramsey faces several charges including driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a valid driver’s license, careless driving, and misdemeanor possession of cannabis.

All lanes reopened to traffic at 5:45 p.m.