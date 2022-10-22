ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a California man after he was caught racing on the Gandy Bridge, an arrest report said.

Police said Evan Michael Moniz Armstrong, 23, of Livermoore, California, was seen speeding as he entered the Pinellas County side of the bridge Friday shortly after noon.

A police officer saw Armstrong as he sped on the bridge. The officer’s in-car radar determined that the suspect’s car was heading 128 mph in a 55-mph zone at the time.

When he was pulled over, Armstrong said he had rented the vehicle for the day, according to the report.

After being read his rights, he said nothing else.

Amstrong was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a racing on highway charge.