ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said they are looking for a man who snatched a purse from an older woman Sunday morning.

The department said a 77-year-old woman was leaving a Winn Dixie on 58th Street North when a man grabbed her purse from her shopping cart.

According to police, the woman and the thief struggled for the purse until she was knocked to the ground. The thief ran off, but the woman was not injured.

“The purse snatcher is a man in his 30s with a slender build and has a brown beard,” the police department said. “He was wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a dark green shirt with print toward the bottom, blue shorts, dark colored sneakers and was carrying a backpack.”

If you know who this is, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.