Man used laser to damage Church of Scientology cameras in Clearwater, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man was arrested on Monday after police say he pointed a laser at cameras belonging to the Church of Scientology.

An arrest affidavit from Pinellas County shows the alleged incident happened on Feb. 26. According to the affidavit, 76-year-old Robert Harris pointed a “high-power laser” at three of the church’s cameras on a Cleveland Street building. The address listed on the arrest affidavit is across the street from the Clearwater Scientology Information Center.

Harris later pointed a laser at three of the church’s cameras on Fort Harrison Avenue, the arrest affidavit says, near where the Church of Scientology’s Fort Harrison is located.

Police say Harris damaged a total of six cameras with the laser. The arrest affidavit says the cameras had “permanent damage to the lenses” that cost the church a total of $2,091.46.

According to police, Harris was captured on video surveillance. When officers interviewed him at his home, they say he admitted to pointing the laser and said he was “saying hello to the people of Scientology.”

Harris was arrested at his home on Monday and charged with one count of felony criminal mischief.