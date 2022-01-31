TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was arrested on Sunday after he reportedly shot at a tree trimmer who was working at a property next door.

According to an affidavit, Warren Coburn was bothered by the noise coming from some tree trimmers and traffic passing his home on 20th Street N.W.

Witnesses told police he threatened to shoot the landscaping crew next door. Then about 30 minutes later, he fired at least two shots at a worker on a cherry picker, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested Coburn for first-degree attempted murder. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where he is being held without bond.