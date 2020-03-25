Man trips while trying to cross street in St. Pete, hit by Jeep, dies

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) — A 72-year-old man died after he tripped while trying to cross a street Monday in St. Petersburg and was hit by a Jeep.

Jerry Wayne VanDyke initially survived the collision and was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries.

VanDyke said he was trying to cross 34th Street when he tripped off the curb as a Jeep drove toward him.

The driver hit her breaks and tried to swerve to avoid VanDyke but ended up hitting him with the right front corner of her SUV, police said.

VanDyke died later that night at the hospital.

