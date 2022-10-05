PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tarpon Springs Police Department is actively investigating an incident Wednesday after a high school student was grabbed by a man as she walked to her bus stop.

Officers said the girl, who attends Tarpon Springs High School, was walking to her bus stop near East Harrison Street and South Grosse Avenue when a middle-aged African American man got out of an older model silver-colored Nissan pick-up truck and tried to grab her right shoulder.

The girl was able to fight off the suspect and run to her bus stop, authorities added. The intersection provided by police is approximately 300 ft from Tarpon Springs Fundamental.

Further information was not immediately released. Officers said an investigation is still “very active.”