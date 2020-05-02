Man tracked down and arrested after stabbing in Largo

PINELLAS COUNTY (WFLA) — A man was tracked down and arrested early Saturday morning after a stabbing near a Public Storage in Largo.

Deputies responded to 16079 U.S. Highway 19 North around 1:30 a.m. after calls of an armed individual.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Detectives said the suspect fled the scene on foot, but was later located and taken into custody.

The victim was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

