TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man discretely texted family and friends as he was being held at gunpoint Sunday during an armed carjacking, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

According to arrest documents, the man’s vehicle was carjacked by two individuals around 10 p.m. following an accident.

Authorities said 23-year-old Cortiz Flowers, of St. Petersburg, entered the victim’s two-door vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim’s abdomen, demanding he drive away and pick up 25-year-old Alisiya Webb, of Pasadena, Florida.

After the two located Webb, she climbed in the two-door car through the passenger side and the group continued down the road as Flowers kept the gun on his lap.

Authorities said Flowers made statements regarding going to a “mechanics shop” to take care of the vehicle. The victim later told police he believed the two had intentions to kill him and dismantle the vehicle but he kept driving out of fear of being shot.

As Flowers and Webb talked, officers said the victim began texting family members and friends that he was being held at gunpoint.

After an unknown amount of time, Flowers, who was wearing an ankle monitor, fled on foot after exiting the vehicle. Webb then ordered the victim to continue driving, making statements that he ‘keep going forward’ and continue.

The victim told police he fear Webb was also armed and that she kept “fidgeting” in the front seat of the vehicle.

Webb later exited the vehicle and was apprehended by St. Pete police.

Webb later admitted to being inside the vehicle with the victim and knowing that Flowers carried a firearm. Webb admitted she threw a backpack from the vehicle that contained a firearm.