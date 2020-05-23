Man suffers life-threatening injuries after car vs. moped crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire & Rescue are currently on the scene of a car versus moped crash.
According to police, the crash happened just after 6:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.
Police say a man riding the moped was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with life-threatening injures.
Hillcrest Avenue is shut down in the area of the crash.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
