Man suffers life-threatening injuries after car vs. moped crash in Clearwater

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire & Rescue are currently on the scene of a car versus moped crash.

According to police, the crash happened just after 6:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Police say a man riding the moped was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with life-threatening injures.

Hillcrest Avenue is shut down in the area of the crash.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

