TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man suffered critical burn injuries after a fire broke out at a home in Madeira Beach on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to a duplex in the 100 block of 147th Avenue and saw heavy smoke and small fires.

Madeira Beach Fire Chief Clint Belk said a man inside the home suffered burn injuries and was rushed to Bayfront Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

Further information was not immediately available.