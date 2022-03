TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night after he left a bar and tried to cross Seminole Boulevard in Largo.

Police said the man left Dublin House Pub, 479 Seminole Boulevard and was hit by a Chevrolet Suburban after he tried crossing the street.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Largo police are investigating the incident.