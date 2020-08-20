Police: Man stole scratch-off tickets, tried to cash them at same Clearwater store he robbed

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is behind bars after he stole 13 scratch-off tickets and went back to the same store he robbed to cash the tickets.

According to Clearwater police, Herbert McClellan, 27, stole 13 scratch-off tickets from the Speedway convenience store at 32 Bay Esplanade while the clerk was distracted.

When McClellan found out that one was a $30 winner, he went back to the same store to cash it in.

Employees called police and McClellan was arrested and charged with petit theft and dealing in stolen property.

It’s safe to say it was not his lucky day.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss