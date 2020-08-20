Police: Man stole scratch-off tickets, tried to cash them at same Clearwater store he robbed

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is behind bars after he stole 13 scratch-off tickets and went back to the same store he robbed to cash the tickets.

According to Clearwater police, Herbert McClellan, 27, stole 13 scratch-off tickets from the Speedway convenience store at 32 Bay Esplanade while the clerk was distracted.

When McClellan found out that one was a $30 winner, he went back to the same store to cash it in.

Employees called police and McClellan was arrested and charged with petit theft and dealing in stolen property.

It’s safe to say it was not his lucky day.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: