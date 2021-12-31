Man steals cash, marijuana from ‘Canna Bus’ in Pinellas Park

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jarvis Pedigo (Pinellas Park Police)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested after stealing cash and marijuana from a company vehicle called the “Canna Bus” in Pinellas Park, according to police.

An arrest affidavit says Jarvis Pedigo, 24, entered the unlocked RV on 66th Street North on Thursday.

Pedigo allegedly stole $154 from a cash box, five edible marijuana snacks, a rolled joint and almost 21 grams of marijuana.

Police said Pedigo stole a total value of $475 from the vehicle.

He fled on a PSTA bus, but was found by police. A witness identified Pedigo and it was caught on video surveillance.

Pedigo is charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.

