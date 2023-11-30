PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man traveled from New Hampshire to Florida after repeatedly harassing, cyberstalking and threatening a Pinellas County man in an attempt to kill him, according to an affidavit.

39-year-old Devin Lindorff attempted to contact the victim over the phone for several months. He would make threats via voicemail saying, “I’m going to f***ing kill you” and “If I ever get my f***ing hands on you, I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

The arrest affidavit said Lindorff drove down to Florida to the man’s home, in a stolen car, in an attempt to use a crowbar to kill the man.

The document also said Lindorff told the victim’s family members he was leaving New Hampshire to go kill him.

Another affidavit was filed after Lindorff stole a Black 2021 Chevrolet Colorado to travel to Florida to kill the victim.

A third affidavit said Lindorff was found with another person’s driver’s license and five credit/debit cards belonging to two other people. Lindorff told deputies he took the items from someone, whose name is redacted, to travel to Florida.

Lindorff was charged with aggravated stalking, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of personal identification information of another person.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail Wednesday morning on a $45,500 bond.