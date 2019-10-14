Intruder stabbed to death after breaking into St. Pete home, deputies say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was stabbed after allegedly broke into a home in unincorporated St. Petersburg early Monday morning, authorities said. He later died.

Investigators believe the man entered the home, which is in the 4000 block of 68th Street North, and was stabbed by a resident.

The stabbing was reported around 4:30 a.m., and the man was taken to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

Investigators said it appeared that after the stabbing, the man left the home and ran or walked about a block.

8 On Your Side was at the scene and saw crime scene markers placed throughout the neighborhood, marking where there were pools of blood and articles of clothing dropped in the street.

Neighbors believe the intruder was from a nearby group home.

When 8 On Your Side visited the home, a woman there, who appeared to be the owner, did not want to comment.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The agency is expected to release more information Monday afternoon, a spokesman said.

