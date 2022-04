LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was hospitalized in Largo Tuesday morning after someone stabbed him in the neck, according to police.

The Largo Police Department said the stabbing happened on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Detectives said the stabbing was related to a road rage incident. Three people were detained for questioning, according to police.

The LPD said the attack was an isolated incident. The victim is expected to recover from what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.