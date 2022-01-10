Man sprayed ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ racist graffiti on Madeira Beach home and car, deputies say

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A man landed himself behind bars after Pinellas County deputies said he spray painted people’s property with racist graffiti Friday.

An affidavit stated that 32-year-old Geoffrey Pearson Holtman used spray paint to write “Let’s Go Brandon,” “Trump,” and other things including a swastika and racial slurs on the front of a woman’s house, her garage door and her decorations.

Additional documents said Holtman also sprayed racist graffiti on another man’s car and RV and shattered the car’s window.

According to the affidavits, it’s going to cost around $2,000 to clean and repaint the home and $3,000 to fix the two vehicles.

Deputies said that while trying to transfer Holtman from a patrol car to the transport van, the suspect refused to speak, move or open his eyes, prompting the deputies to take Holtman to a hospital to be medically cleared.

An affidavit said after Holtman was cleared and wheeled out on a stretcher, he gave deputies more trouble by kicking and screaming when they tried to get him back into the cruiser.

Deputies said they had to pick the man up and put him in the cruiser before securing his feet.

Holtman has been charged with three counts of criminal mischief and one count of resisting law enforcement without violence.

