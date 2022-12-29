TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Circle Store on Belcher Road last week.

The strong arm robbery occurred Dec. 20 at the Circle K on 1499 South Belcher.

Surveillance images released by the agency show the man enter the store. Police said he approached the cashier, demanded money and touched his waistband to imply he was armed with a weapon. It’s unclear if the man took anything from the store.

Police said he fled the scene, and started walking toward the Oakbrook Village Apartments.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call detectives at 727-562-4242.