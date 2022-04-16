ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police investigated a shooting at a grocery store that left at least one man injured Saturday morning.

Police said that the shooting happened at the MLK Food Store.

Two vehicles were hit by gun fire, and police believe there are two potential victims in this case.

One victim was a man in his 80s who was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound, according to police. His condition is said to have stabilized.

The St. Petersburg police department said a suspect has been taken into custody.