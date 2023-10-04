ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting that unfolded Wednesday afternoon in a St. Petersburg neighborhood.

Officers said the male victim was shot along the 3900 block of 13th Avenue South near 40th Street South. The identity and age of the victim were not immediately made available.

“Although it’s early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act of violence,” a St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson said.

Authorities are expected to provide additional information.

