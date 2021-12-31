Man shot in St. Pete parking lot fight, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police responded to a shooting after a parking lot fight escalated Thursday night, according to the department.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. when a man was walking through the rear parking lot of the Ana Food Store.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, another man approached the victim and got into a fight with him. During the altercation, the second man shot the victim.

Police said the victim has been hospitalized for critical injuries. At this time, officers do not believe there is a connection between the shooting on Coquina Key the same day.

