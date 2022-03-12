Man shot during road rage incident on Howard Frankland Bridge, FHP says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot during a road rage incident Monday night while crossing the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Troopers said Tyeson Jordan was driving his 2016 Dodge Charger southbound across the bridge with a woman in the front passenger seat. As the Charger approached a slower-moving vehicle, Jordan flashed his lights and honked the horn.

After he passed the slower-moving vehicle, described only as a dark-colored SUV with side window tints, troopers Jordan “brake checked” the SUV before he attempted to pull away.

FHP said the SUV began to follow Jordan’s every move, making several lane changes as Jordan attempted to separate and create distance.

As Jordan continued in the center lane of the bridge, the passenger told troopers she heard a “popping” noise and suddenly felt glass strike her before she noticed injuries to Jordan’s face, who had been shot.

As Jordan continued to drive, he told the woman to record the SUV with her phone, but troopers said she was unable to as the lock screen was covered in blood.

After the shooting, the SUV reportedly continued southbound. Troopers said the woman guided Jordan to an interstate exit and eventually the emergency room where he was ultimately listed in stable condition by Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS