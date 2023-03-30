ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A three-hour armed standoff at a St. Petersburg boarding house ended in a shootout on Thursday.

Just before midnight, St. Petersburg Police Department officers responded to a home on 29th Street South, where an armed man barricaded himself inside a boarding house. They announced the stand-off was over at 3:49 a.m.

The man “exchanged gunfire with officers,” according to St. Pete police, and was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Multiple people were evacuated from the home and no one else was injured.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Task Force has been activated, meaning a separate agency, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, will investigate the officer-involved shooting.