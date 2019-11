ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a man was seriously injured in a shooting outside of a laundromat in St. Petersburg Monday night.

The shooting happened at Betty’s Coin Laundry in the 8100 block of 4th Street North around 11 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert.

It’s unclear if a suspect is in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

