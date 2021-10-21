Man seriously injured in Largo pedestrian crash, police say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Officers from the Largo Police Department say a pedestrian was seriously injured Wednesday night after they were struck by a vehicle when crossing Ulmerton Road in Largo with a group of two others.

Police say the pedestrians were not in a crosswalk when one man was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound down Ulmerton Road. Reports say the pedestrian was later transported to a local hospital in serious condition. The vehicle’s passengers were not injured.

Authorities say speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash. The Largo Police Departments Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is currently investigating the crash.

