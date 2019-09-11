Man selling gold necklace on Craigslist robbed at gunpoint, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was expecting to sell a gold necklace on Craigslist, but instead was robbed at gunpoint.

Now a transient man is facing charges for the crime.

According to an affidavit, Dominik Francisco Lucia, 25, of Seminole was arrested for robbery with a deadly weapon and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Monday.

Detectives say Lucia answered an ad for a gold necklace on Craigslist and met the seller in the 11200 block of Oakridge Trail Drive on Aug. 27. He pulled out a gun and threatened the man, then ran off with his gold, silver, diamonds and other jewelry.

The victim gave detectives Lucia’s phone number, which they traced back to a relative he had lived with. Detectives also obtained surveillance video of Lucia fleeing the scene, and he was identified by the victim in a photo lineup.

Lucia was booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where he’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

