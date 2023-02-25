ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say allegedly used multiple stolen credit cards while at a Walmart.

St. Pete police said surveillance video taken on Feb. 3 showed the man using the cards at a self-checkout in the Walmart on 34th St South.

The surveillance video showed the person of interest wearing a mask while inserting multiple cards at the register, but other angles showed the man’s entire body and outfit.

If you know who he is, call the police at 727-893-7780.