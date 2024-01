ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man riding a tricycle was hurt in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday.

St. Petersburg police said the crash happened at Pasadena Avenue South and Mango Avenue South.

Police said an older man was riding a tricycle when he was hit by a car. The driver fled the scene.

The tricycle rider was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK.

Officers said the make and model of the driver’s vehicle is not known at this time.