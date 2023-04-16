ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was rescued Sunday morning after falling off a pier near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, according to officials.

The U.S. Coast Guard said at about 5:30 a.m., a boat crew rescued the man after spotting him.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the man had drifted westward with the current after falling off the pier, but he was able to tread water until he was found.

The fire rescue said he was located about a mile from the pier.

He suffered no injuries and declined to be treated by EMS after being transferred to paramedics, officials said.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the man did not say how he ended up in the water.