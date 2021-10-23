Man rescued after driving car into hole filled with water in Clearwater

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire rescue officials helped save a driver Friday after they say he drove his car into a hole filled with water in Clearwater.

The Clearwater Police Department says a construction crew ruptured a water line at Bay Cove Apartments, located at 19135 US Highway 19 N, causing the water leak and hole.

The driver went into the hole, leaving the front half of his vehicle underwater.

He was rescued by members of the Largo Fire Department and taken to a local hospital as a precaution.