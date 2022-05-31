TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Tarpon Springs police are looking for a man who is believed to be missing after a water emergency Monday morning.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department said at around 3:40 a.m., someone heard a man called for help in the water near the Bridge Lounge.

When police arrived, officers did not find anyone in the area, but they did find a bicycle and cell phone linked to 27-year-old Robert Fiscus.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office assisted the search for Fiscus by deploying the aviation unit, but he was not found. Tarpon Springs police and firefighters also searched the water by boat and looked on the shore but found no sign of him.

Tarpon Springs police said Fiscus has been reported as missing and endangered. It is not known if he left the water.

If you know where he is, call the Tarpon Spring Police Department at 727-938-2849.