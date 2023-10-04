PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The search is on for a man who posed as a professional photographer to steal $3,000 in camera equipment, a wallet, and cash at a community center in Dunedin.

Deputies said the incident took place on Aug. 26 during an event at the Dunedin Community Center.

(Courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect, who authorities described as a man possibly between the ages of 50 and 60 years old, then used the victim’s stolen credit cards at several convenience stores. Deputies believe the man may be between 6’0 – 6’2 tall.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Tutko at (727) 582-6355.