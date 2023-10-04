PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The search is on for a man who posed as a professional photographer to steal $3,000 in camera equipment, a wallet, and cash at a community center in Dunedin.
Deputies said the incident took place on Aug. 26 during an event at the Dunedin Community Center.
The suspect, who authorities described as a man possibly between the ages of 50 and 60 years old, then used the victim’s stolen credit cards at several convenience stores. Deputies believe the man may be between 6’0 – 6’2 tall.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Tutko at (727) 582-6355.