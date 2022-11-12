ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a fourth suspect connected to a woman’s burned body found in an alley, according to arrest reports.

Deputies said they tried to arrest Martellish Hale, 43, of St. Petersburg on several outstanding warrants Thursday afternoon.

Hale was one of the four suspects charged in the case of Heather Olmstead, whose body was found burned in a St. Petersburg dumpster in August.

Police said a cell phone was found near Olmstead’s body that linked Hale to the scene. Investigators also said Hale’s black GMC truck was seen at the scene minutes before the dumpster fire.

On Nov. 10, Pinellas County deputies tried to conduct a felony takedown on Hale’s pickup truck by using a “pinch” maneuver, with one deputy placing his patrol vehicle’s front bumper on Hale’s rear bumper.

Arrest documents said after the deputy left his vehicle and gave the suspect commands, Hale began driving violently and rammed two unmarked police vehicles at the scene multiple times.

The deputy tried to return to his vehicle to perform the pinch again, but Hale reversed into the deputy’s car and caused him to jolt back, according to the reports.

Deputies said Hale drove through several properties for around 100 yards before he crashed into a pond in the area of Capistrano Court in Largo. Before the crash, the suspect allegedly tried to throw narcotics and a gun from the passenger side window, the sheriff’s office said.

“The defendant continued trying to drive away from detectives even while his vehicle was submerged in the lake,” an arrest document said. “The defendant’s vehicle shut off due to being submerged in the water.”

Detectives took Hale into custody, and after being read his rights, the suspect said he was trying to get away because he didn’t want to go to jail.

Hale was booked on numerous charges, including the original abuse of dead body charge, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, felon in possession of a firearm, and narcotics charges.

Hale is the most recent arrest made in the Olmstead case, with previous suspects being Julie Curran, her daughter Cree Worley, and Jerrish Stephens, who was already out on bond for murder in Okaloosa County.