Man killed in St. Pete alley shooting; suspect charged with murder, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting behind a St. Petersburg business, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said that around 3:16 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a location on Haines Road North for a reported shooting.

According to an SPPD report, Robert James Deladurantaye, 49, got into a fight with another man in alley behind an empty business before fatally shooting the man. Police said the two men also were in an argument hours earlier.

Officers arrested Deladurantaye at the scene, charging him with second-degree murder.