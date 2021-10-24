Man killed in St. Pete alley shooting; suspect charged with murder, police say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting behind a St. Petersburg business, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said that around 3:16 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a location on Haines Road North for a reported shooting.

According to an SPPD report, Robert James Deladurantaye, 49, got into a fight with another man in alley behind an empty business before fatally shooting the man. Police said the two men also were in an argument hours earlier.

Officers arrested Deladurantaye at the scene, charging him with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss