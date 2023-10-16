CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed in a shooting Monday night in Clearwater, according to police.

Officers were called at about 9:15 p.m. to the area of Orangeview Avenue and Drew Street for reports of gunshots, according to the Clearwater Police Department. A man was found dead of gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of Laura Street.

Map shows approximate location

Police continue to search for a suspect, and the shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

