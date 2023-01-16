ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed and a child was hurt after a pickup truck rolled over following a crash on Monday evening.

St. Petersburg police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at 4026 38th Avenue North. It involved a pickup truck and a car.

Officers said the pickup truck rolled over on its side and the driver had to be extricated. The driver, an adult male, died at the scene.

Police said a child was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The road remains closed as officers investigate the crash.

No other information was immediately available.