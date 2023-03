CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed at a Clearwater home on Thursday evening, authorities said.

Clearwater officials said police are on the scene of a homicide investigation in the 1200 block of Pineview Avenue. The call came in around 7:20 p.m.

Officials said one man is dead and a suspect is being questioned.

There is no threat to the public.

No other information was immediately available.