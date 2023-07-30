PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old man died Sunday morning after crashing his car into a tree in St. Petersburg.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the victim was traveling eastbound on Pinellas Point Drive at around 5 a.m. at high speed.

When the victim did not make the northbound turn, where Pinellas Point Drive South turns into 4th Street South, the victim’s car veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The victim was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg but later died from his injuries.