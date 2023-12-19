ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who has been in jail since November 2022 has been charged in connection with a 2021 deadly shooting in St. Petersburg, according to police.

Keondre Flournoy, 28, was in jail on unrelated charges, but has now been charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Flournoy allegedly got into an fight with his roommate, 47-year-old Qareeb Muhammad, on Dec. 29, 2021 and shot him, according to police.

Muhammad’s body was found in a vacant lot in the 2100 block of 17th Avenue South, police said.