TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a young man was wounded in a shooting near a St. Petersburg bus stop Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at about 11:25 a.m. in the area of 18th Avenue South and Union Street.

Police said the victim’s friends and family took him to the hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police have blocked off part of 18th Avenue South for their investigation, which is ongoing.