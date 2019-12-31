Man injured in shooting at party in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said one person was injured in a shooting that made people run from a party in Tarpon Springs early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. and saw several people fleeing the gunfire.

A man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

No other injuries were reported, and police have not made any arrests.

An investigation is ongoing.

