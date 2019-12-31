Man injured in shooting at party in Tarpon Springs

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said one person was injured in a shooting that made people run from a party in Tarpon Springs early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. and saw several people fleeing the gunfire.

A man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

No other injuries were reported, and police have not made any arrests.

An investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss