CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say one man was hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting in Clearwater Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at Evans Quik Mart, 905 Palmetto Street, shortly before 8 a.m.

Police said the victim was rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert.

The suspect is in custody.

Further information was not immediately available.

