Man indicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot arrested again after crashing boat while under the influence, deputies say

The boat used in the incident (left), and its driver Paul Rae (right). Photos courtesy of Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man indicted in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 landed back in jail after Pinellas County deputies say he crashed a boat while under the influence.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said around 10 p.m. Saturday, its Marine Unit responded to a boat crash at a small island in the intercoastal waterway near 182nd Avenue East.

Witnesses told authorities that the boat was heading north at a high speed when it ran aground. Deputies found the boat and its driver, 38-year-old Paul Rae, and his passenger around 75 feet from the waterline.

Both were uninjured. but authorities said Rae and his passenger showed signs of impairment..

Rae was arrested on one count of Boating under the Influence and was released after 9 a.m. Sunday. He was already on federal supervised release for his previous indictment his role in the riot.

Back in March, assistant U.S. attorney Daniel George said Rae was part of a group of Proud Boys who broke a window to enter the U.S. Capitol. He faces the following charges for his alleged role in the riot, according to the Department of Justice:

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress

Civil Disorder

Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers

Theft of Government Property

The sheriff’s office said the boat was expected to be removed from the island by a tow boat company Sunday morning.



