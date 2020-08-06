Man in critical condition after trying to break up fight in St. Pete, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 44-year-old man was beaten within inches of his life after he tried to break up a fight in St. Petersburg over the weekend, authorities said.

Richard McCants had tried to intervene when a fight broke out in the 1400 block of 16th Street South last Saturday. He was knocked to the ground and beaten so badly, he is now in critical condition, police said.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information regarding the matter to come forward by calling detectives at 727-893-7780.

