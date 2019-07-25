Man in critical condition after Tarpon Springs stabbing; suspect arrested

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is accused of stabbing and critically wounding another man in Tarpon Springs.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of East Park Street at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday and found a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

The man was then rushed to Bayonet Point Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Rafael Otero, 45, of Loveland Colorado was located at the scene and arrested in connection with the incident. Police said Otero had resisted their attempts to take him into custody.

Investigators say Otero had lived in Tarpon Springs before moving to Colorado and was in town visiting family members. Police said Otero and the victim did not know each other before the stabbing, but they were in the company of the same people when the incident occurred.

Otero and the victim allegedly got into an argument after Otero was insulted by something that the victim did or said. During their argument, Otero grabbed a kitchen knife and later stabbed the victim multiple times in the upper body.

Otero is charged with one count of attempted murder and resisting an officer without violence. He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES: