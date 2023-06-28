ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is in “critical but stable” condition after a fire Wednesday morning in St. Petersburg, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of 22nd Street North, officials said.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said there were reports of a “whole house on fire.” Firefighters saw a garage-like building in the backyard that was on fire.

Firefighters heard a man yell for help, and he was hospitalized, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.