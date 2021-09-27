Man in critical condition after Clearwater shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Clearwater, police said.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, officers were called to a shooting in the 1400 block of Park Street at about 3:25 a.m. Police said a man was rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police have spent the morning interviewing witnesses who were inside the home when the shooting occurred, and said it was not believed to be a random act.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.