Man in critical condition after being shot in St. Pete parking lot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Police say 31-year-old Darrell Simmons Jr. is in critical but stable condition after being shot in a parking lot in St. Petersburg.

Police say around 5:15 p.m. they received a call of a person shot outside of the Food Max convenient store located at 1400 18th Ave. South.

Simmons was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8 On Your Side has learned of a shooting investigation taking place in St. Petersburg.

According to St. Petersburg Police Department, someone was shot in a parking lot in front of a small store on 18th Avenue South near 14th Street South and 15th Street South.

Police say it was a male victim and he was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

We are working to get more details.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.