Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Man in critical condition after being shot in St. Pete parking lot

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Police say 31-year-old Darrell Simmons Jr. is in critical but stable condition after being shot in a parking lot in St. Petersburg.

Police say around 5:15 p.m. they received a call of a person shot outside of the Food Max convenient store located at 1400 18th Ave. South.

Simmons was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8 On Your Side has learned of a shooting investigation taking place in St. Petersburg.

According to St. Petersburg Police Department, someone was shot in a parking lot in front of a small store on 18th Avenue South near 14th Street South and 15th Street South.

Police say it was a male victim and he was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

We are working to get more details.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss